UNGA committee adopts Russian draft resolution on combating glorification of Nazism

5 Nov. 11:00

The United Nations General Assembly Third Committee on Friday adopted Russia’s draft resolution "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance."

The document was supported by 106 delegations. Fifty-one states voted against, and 15 states abstained.

Russia traditionally initiates this resolution every year. The document is expected to put General Assembly voting in December. The resolution was co-authored by Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Cambodia, North Kores, Cuba, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa.

The document expresses "deep concern about the glorification, in any form, of the Nazi movement, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS organization, including by erecting monuments and memorials and holding public demonstrations in the name of the glorification of the Nazi past, the Nazi movement and neo-Nazism."

It also calls on states to ban any festivities in honor of the Nazi regime, its allies and affiliated organizations. Apart from it, the resolution expresses deep concern about cases of desecration or demolition of monuments to those who fought against Nazism during World War II.