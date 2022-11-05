Caucasian Trail becomes best ecological route in Russia

5 Nov. 17:30

The tourist route Caucasian Trail was named the best in the category of ecological tourism at the All-Russian competition of projects and best practices in the fields of ecological, ethnocultural and creative tourism held in Moscow, TASS writes.

The project Caucasian Trail was submitted to the competition by the Caucasus by Foot organization with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Folk Artistic Crafts of Dagestan. The route connecting Derbent and Sochi won in the nomination "Projects in the field of ecological tourism".