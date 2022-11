5 Nov. 18:15

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that due to the situation in Ukraine, the risks of re-closing the maritime humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports remain.

As long as the conflict continues, such risks persist, he said. "To fight hunger, it is necessary to deliver grain from Ukraine to world markets. The grain deal is extremely important in this regard," Stoltenberg said in an interview with the Habertürk TV channel.