Ali Asadov and Fuat Oktay visited Shusha

5 Nov. 20:05

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, who is currently on an official visit to the republic, visited Shusha on Saturday.

Asadov and Oktay visited cultural monuments and other city sights. They walked through the city square, and attended the mosque of Yukhara Govkhar aga, Dzhidir Duzu and the museum and mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif.

Ali Asadov and Fuat Oktay also made statements for the press following the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey held in Baku yesterday.