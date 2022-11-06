Media: US dispatches warplanes to Iran

6 Nov. 11:20

According to the Washington Post, the United States dispatched warplanes towards Iran after recent reports that Iran is preparing an attack on Saudi Arabia.

"When recent intelligence reports warned of imminent Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, the US Central Command launched Gulf-based warplanes towards Iran as part of a joint high alert between US and Saudi Arabian forces", RIA Novosti reports, citing the newspaper.

The dispatch of the planes was an illustration of the strength and importance of the US-Saudi partnership.

The newspaper does not specify when exactly the US dispatched the planes.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the USA about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets in its territory. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi said that Western countries deliberately escalate the atmosphere against Iran, claiming that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike at Saudi Arabia.