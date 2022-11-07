Kremlin to inform of Putin’s participation in G20 summit in near future

7 Nov. 15:00

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he will report this week whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Bali to participate in the G20 summit.

"We will report, we will inform all of you once this decision is made," the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to whether Putin made a decision to appear at the summit in person.

In response to a follow-up question on whether such information may be expected in the next couple of days, the spokesman answered in the affirmative. "Without a doubt, then it will be already the time of the summit," he said.

As reported earlier, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has so far confirmed the participation of only 17 heads of state. Jakarta did not name those countries that have not yet responded. That said, neither Russia, nor Ukraine whose president is invited to the meeting while his country is not part of the Group of 20, have reported whether their leaders would participate in the summit.

The summit of the Group of 20 will be held in Bali on November 15-16.