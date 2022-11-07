Russia to extend ban on rice export for 2023

7 Nov. 20:15

The rice and rice groats export ban will remain in force next year. This follows the results of an interdepartmental meeting headed by the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev.

He pointed out that at the moment, 151 mln tons of grain have been harvested, including 105 million tons of wheat.

At the same time, a number of positions lag behind last year's rates. Rice is among these crops: its gross harvest is expected to reach 950,000 tons.

"This volume corresponds to the threshold of domestic consumption. Due to this, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to put forward an initiative to extend the restriction on the export of this crop and rice groats for the next year," the ministry informs.