At least 15,000 Europeans have died due to summer heat, WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge’s report reads. The report was released today in connection with the opening of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCC in Sharm El Sheikh.

According to the report, during the summer, almost 4,000 people died in Spain, more than a thousand in Portugal, and more than 3,200 in the UK.