Lavrov to lead Russian delegation to G20 summit in Bali

10 Nov. 15:15

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Bali summit of the Group of 20 and the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It was decided that Russia will be represented by Sergey Lavrov at the G20 summit," TASS cited the Kremlin official as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters, citing a source in the Indonesian government, reported that, according to Jakarta, the Russian leader may participate in one of the summit’s sessions in an online format.

The G20 summit will be held on November 15-16.