Iran agrees to IAEA representatives visit

10 Nov. 19:20

Iran has agreed to the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in November. Reuters writes about this with reference to the IAEA report.

According to the agency, this trip will allow the IAEA representatives to get answers to their questions about uranium particles. The organization claims that these particles have been found at three undeclared sites in the Islamic Republic.

The IAEA noted that at a next week's meeting, it's expected that Iran will begin to provide technically reliable clarifications on these issues, including access to sites and materials, as well as sampling, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us remind you that in June 2022, the IAEA reported that Iran still had not explained the origin of uranium at three undeclared sites.