NATO conducts courses for Azerbaijani servicemen in Baku

10 Nov. 20:25

The Mobile Training Team of the NATO Joint Forces Command is conducting a training course "Assessment of NATO operations at the operational level" for Azerbaijani servicemen in Baku, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports about this.

Classes are held at Military Administration Institute. During the course, the briefings on "NATO and military cooperation", "The NATO operations planning process", "NATO operations assessment", "NATO operations analysis systems" and other topics were presented to servicemen.

The courses will run until November 12th.