10 Nov. 21:45

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. This is stated in a message posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on November 10.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on current issues of cooperation between Moscow and Budapest, including cooperation in the energy sector.

The heads of the foreign ministries also talked about some aspects of interaction on international platforms.