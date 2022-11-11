Netanyahu to expand range of peace treaties with Arab countries

11 Nov. 11:50

Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party, which won the elections to the Israeli parliament, announced that he would expand the range of peace agreements between Israel and the Arab countries. He stated this in a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Further Netanyahu also noted the role of Germany in this "historical process". "We have agreed to work together to further expand economic and political relations between Germany and Israel," he said.

Later, Netanyahu said that he had also spoken to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. They agreed to develop relations after a settlement agreement signed two years ago. The Sheikh invited the Israeli politician to visit the Emirates.