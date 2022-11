12 Nov. 22:00

Presidents of France and Azerbaijan Emmanuel Macron and Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation. The French leader announced Paris’ readiness to support the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"Macron confirmed France's full readiness to support the process of normalizing relations between the two countries and to work towards a political solution in the region that will bring peace," the press service of the French Presidency informed on Saturday.