15 Nov. 20:35

The Turkish gendarmerie neutralized two members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the east of the country. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Türkiye Süleyman Soylu.

The militants were neutralized in the province of Agra as part of the 12th stage of the counter-terrorist operation Eren Abluka.

Attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were involved in the operation, Anadolu agency reports.