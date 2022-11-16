Missile that fell in Poland was launched by Ukraine - report

16 Nov. 10:40

The missile that fell in eastern Poland was launched by the Ukrainian military, the Associated Press news agency reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.

The preliminary data indicate that a Ukrainian projectile was launched to intercept a Russian missile targeting a Ukrainian energy infrastructure site, the news agency reported.

As the Associated Press reported, this information runs counter to the previous statements by U.S. officials that allegedly a Russian missile had fallen on Polish territory.