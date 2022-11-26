Turkiye not to seek permission for military operation in Syria

26 Nov. 21:00

Turkey does not intend to ask anyone for permission to conduct an operation in Syria, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Turkiye is not going to ask for permission to carry out operations to ensure the country's national security," he said.

Kalin noted that Turkiye, in case of a threat, including an attack or a terrorist act, discusses the situation with NATO allies. "We expect joint steps from partners, and in the absence of such steps, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already stated, we are ready to solve the problem on our own," he said.