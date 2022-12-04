Israeli president to arrive in Bahrain for first time in history

4 Dec. 13:15

On Sunday, December 4, Israeli President Isaac Herzog went on his first ever visit to Bahrain. This was reported by the office of the head of the Jewish state.

"Herzog has flown out to Bahrain on a state visit, the first one for an Israeli president in history", the statement said.

"My visit is primary a visit of peace. This is another historic step in the relations between Israel and the Arab states, enshrined in the signing of the Abraham Accords and another step towards the inclusion of new countries in the circle of peace with Israel", TASS quotes Herzog.

He also said that representatives of industry and the economy were flying to Bahrain with him.