4 Dec. 13:30

On Monday, December 5, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Moscow. This is stated in a message published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The main topic of the talks will be the issues of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In addition to this, the Foreign Ministers will discuss the state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of issues on the regional and international agenda.