Russia and Azerbaijan comparing notes

5 Dec. 13:40

The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov is taking place in Moscow on Monday.

It is planned to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange opinions on the most pertinent aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the issues of normalizing the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

“We have regular contacts. This year is specific, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The exchange of visits is provided for by the action plan, approved by us to worthily celebrate this anniversary,” he noted. “Of course, this year is also particularly significant for the signing of the Declaration on Allied Relations during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Moscow, which has now cemented new qualities of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.”

“Of course, today we’ll discuss good opportunities to see how the principles that the presidents laid down in this important document are being implemented in all areas of our bilateral contacts. An important topic is the course of the implementation of the trilateral agreements achieved by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders in November 2020, in January and November 2021, and then in late October there was another summit in Sochi,” Lavrov said.

"We are interested in facilitating in every possible way the unblocking of transport ties, the delimitation of the border, the conclusion of a peace treaty, and in general the strengthening of confidence-building measures, including through the development of contacts between social institutions, political scientists and parliamentarians," the Russian top diplomat added.

“Cooperation in the region, the matters related to the Caspian sea, contacts in the UN, the OSCE, going through very difficult times, the CIS, and other processes taking place in our common region are always on our agenda,” he said.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that the intensity of the Azerbaijan-Russia negotiation process at the level of leaders, heads of government, relevant ministries and departments, and heads of Russian entities, is the clearest demonstration of the intense dialogue existing between Russia and Azerbaijan.

"This year is a special, anniversary year. Looking back at 30 years, it seems to me like a good opportunity to analyze and outline plans for the future. From this perspective, the implementation of relevant road maps covering mutual trade turnover, and scientific, technical, and humanitarian ties deserve special attention as well. I think today we will have a chance to go through these issues. For sure, the post-Karabakh conflict normalization of the Azerbaijan- Armenia relations, Russia's mediation efforts, as well as execution of trilateral statements are among the key topics. Hopefully, all these issues will be discussed today," he added.