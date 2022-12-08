Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian prosecutor generals hold meeting in Moscow

8 Dec. 13:40

Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian prosecutor generals held a meeting in Moscow on December 8, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The trilateral meeting was held on the initiative of the Russian side on the sidelines of the Prosecutor General’s business visit to Moscow.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of statements signed by the heads of state of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia and mechanisms of future cooperation in the field of law.