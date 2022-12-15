Russian peacekeepers hold negotiations to restore traffic through Lachin corridor

15 Dec. 9:20

The Russian peacekeeper contingent command is holding negotiations with Azerbaijani representatives in order to restore car traffic through the Lachin corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

"The Russian peacekeeper contingent command is holding negotiations with Azerbaijani representative on restoring unobstructed civilian car traffic through the Khankendi-Shusha road direction," the Ministry said.

The Lachin road was closed not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation. Azerbaijani ecologists representing nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) are protesting against the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the region where a Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed.