Lavrov: content of peace treaty determined by Baku and Yerevan

29 Dec. 12:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow provides all possible assistance to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Russia, which is linked both with Azerbaijan and Armenia by relations of strategic partnership and alliance, provides all possible assistance to this process, in the form and amount that our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends are interested in," Lavrov told RIA Novosti.

The Russian diplomat noted that it is Baku and Yerevan who set the dynamics of contacts and determine the content of the future peace treaty.