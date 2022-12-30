Pelé passes away

30 Dec. 10:00

According to the Associated Press, Brazil's three-time World Cup champion Pelé died after a long illness.

He died at 15:27 local time due to multiple organ failure caused by cancer.

The full name of the legend is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Pele was the only player in history to win three world championship as a player (1958, 1962, 1970). The athlete entered the Guinness Book of Records for the highest number of goals in his professional career. According to some reports, he scored 1281 goals.

Pelé was named the top scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team. He scored 77 goals in 92 matches.