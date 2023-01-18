Georgia and Qatar discusses investment cooperation

18 Jan. 9:40

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met CEO of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud on Tuesday during the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

Following the meeting, Garibashvili tweeted he had discussed prospects of future cooperation with the representative of the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf region country.

"Our stable market economy & infrastructure unleash opportunities for launching new partnerships," Garibashvili wrote after the meeting.

The discussion came as one of the meetings scheduled for the Government head and his delegation at the annual Forum.

The Government Administration said Garibashvili would have “bilateral, high-level political meetings” with officials and founders of “large international companies” at the event running between Monday and Friday.

The Georgian delegation also includes Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvil, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Head of Government Administration Revaz Javelidze and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Foreign Investments Vazil Hudak.