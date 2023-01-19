Georgian Dream party: West is unfair to Georgia

19 Jan. 15:40

There is a special interest in relation to us - the opening of a second front, chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said, describing the West's attitude towards the country unfair.

"In relation to Georgia, there is some special interest that is not present in the case of Moldova, Belarus. This only interest is precisely the opening of a second front. We do not say this on the basis of general logic. This is what we say on the basis of information. But, of course, it is difficult for us to reveal our cards," Sputnik Georgia cited him as saying.

According to the politician, a notification was received that Georgia is not doing enough for Ukraine. At the same time, he recalled that Moldova does not join the sanctions, does not take special measures and is not withdrawing the CIS.

"No one said that the Moldovan authorities are pro-Russian because of this. They did not adopt any resolutions regarding Moldova, no European MP said anything like that, and vice versa, it was granted candidate status," Kobakhidze stressed.