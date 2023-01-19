Georgia rules out military support for Ukraine

19 Jan. 18:25

The Ukrainian authorities should not demand arms supplies from Georgia, Gia Volski, a member of the Georgian parliament, said, noting that Tbilisi cannot provide this type of assistance to Kiev.

"Our national interest is to support Ukraine, our political position has been unchanged and firm. Let humanitarian aid be important, but not military goods or other items <...> Georgia cannot supply Ukraine with weapons or military goods, as this would be tantamount to entering into a conflict", RIA Novosti quotes him.