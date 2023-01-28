Garibashvili promises to build port with 7.8 mn tons capacity

28 Jan. 17:55

If the Georgian government manages to implement the port of Anaklia project, its capacity will amount to 4% of the Novorossiysk seaport.

Today, Chairman of the Georgian Government Irakli Garibashvili announced the capacity of the 1st stage of the ambitious Georgian logistics project—the deep water port of Anaklia. According to a press release from the Cabinet of Ministers, it will amount to 7.8 mn tons per year, which corresponds to about 4% of another Black Sea trading harbor - Novorossiysk port.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Georgia added that the authorities have completed a document on the parties’ interests and are now looking for new investors. Thus, it is not specified with which companies Tbilisi is negotiating the most problematic of its large-scale projects.