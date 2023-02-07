Saakashvili supporters hold rally near government administration building in Tbilisi

7 Feb. 21:50

On the evening of February 7, a protest action of the "United National Movement" was held near the administration building of the government of Georgia in Tbilisi.

Approximately 200 demonstrators came to the building with posters in support of former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

The UNM noted that they intended to continue the actions until the ex-head of state was sent abroad for treatment.

In addition to supporters of Georgia's largest opposition party, representatives of Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Girchi - More Freedom parties, as well as the leader of the Law and Justice party Tako Charkviani took part in the action.