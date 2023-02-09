Croatian FM starts official visit to Georgia

9 Feb. 15:30

Croatian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman is on his first visit to Georgia and will on Thursday meet his counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili to review the cooperation between the two countries.

The Georgian foreign office said the visit was coming on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Radman will also meet other high-ranking officials of the executive and legislative authorities of Georgia, with the visit also set to involve the signing of an agreement on economic cooperation and a memorandum on diplomatic training between foreign offices.