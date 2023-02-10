Egyptian businessmen to visit Stavropol Territory

10 Feb. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2023, a business mission from Egypt will visit the Stavropol Territory. This was reported in the Ministry of Economic Development of the region.

The corresponding agreement was reached during the 30th international exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials Prodexpo-2023, which is taking place in Moscow.

In turn, businessmen from the Stavropol Territory will visit Egypt during the year.

During the visits, the parties plan to discuss investment and food potential, as well as exchange commercial proposals.

