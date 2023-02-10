Literary award "Saba" starts accepting applications in Georgia

10 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The acceptance of applications from authors and publishers for participation in the Georgian literary award "Saba - 2023" has begun. This year it will be held for the 31st time. Applications must be submitted by February 25th.

The jury will determine the winners in nine categories: "Best Novel", "Best Poetry Collection", "Best Prose Collection", "Best Play", "Best Literary Debut", "Best Literary Criticism", "Best Essay and Documentary Prose", " The best Georgian translation of a foreign work", "For a special contribution to the development of literature".