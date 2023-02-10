Azercosmos speaks on its 10 years total income

10 Feb. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy head of OJSC Azercosmos Dunay Badirkhanov revealed the company's total income for 10 years during a media tour dedicated to the anniversary of the AzerSpace-1 satellite's launch.

According to him, today the organization's income amounted to 500 million manat, 90% of this sum are export services. He stressed that Azercosmos was cooperating with 182 local and foreign clients from 42 states.

Badirkhanov added that the company intended to leave the dynamics of revenue growth at the expense of satellite resources unchanged.