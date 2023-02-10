10 Feb. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Gulf region has become a breeding ground for new potential interest, and the sport’s popularity in the area has reached new heights in recent years following the additions of Saudi Arabia and Qatar Grand Prix. But, there has been limited success achieved by Arabian drivers within the sport throughout history. But that all be about to change over the coming years given the popularity that has been enjoyed by F1?

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE are expanding collection of sporting jewels with cycling, and about Formula-1 Grand-Prix in Azerbaijan.

There have been few regions that have taken Formula 1 to its heart more so than the Middle East, but are there any drivers likely to step up to the top flight in the future?

Lebanon. Khalil Beschir

The closest that we have come to seeing a regular Arabian F1 driver on the grid came when Khalil Beschir intent on making it to the top. The driver from Lebanon quickly got involved in the sport from a young age after being captivated by the action on television. However, the limited motorsport infrastructure in his home country and lack of financial backing and opportunities that money opens, always meant that Beschir was limited in opportunities.

But, after moving to Europe, he enrolled in a racing school in Paris, and that led to a test programme with Formula Renault 1.6. His professional debut came in 2004, and he finished in the top ten at the Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

Due to money issues, he sold his car and began working as a team mechanic in Belgium. His performances on the track continued to impress, and he was rewarded with a move to A1, becoming the first Arab driver to contest a round of an international single-seater world championship.

Over a three-year period, he achieved his best finish at the Durban in 2008, as he concluded the race in eighth. However, he was unable to break through to the world of F1. Instead, he has become a prominent figure on television, working as part of the Abu Dhabi broadcasting team on F1 action since 2010.

UAE. Al Dhaheri

While Beschir wasn’t able to reach the pinnacle of the motorsport world, there is fresh hope within the Arab community that we may be closer than ever to seeing an Arab on the F1 grid. There has never been a brighter home than Rashin Al Dhaheri, The teenager came through the ranks in the junior karting series in Italy, a path that has already led to F1 world championships for the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Max Verstappen.

Al Dhaheri has excelled in the world of karting, and that has helped his chances of getting picked up by an F1 team over the coming years. Despite being just 13, the UAE native has already got fans in his homeland purring with excitement, and a potential move to one of the top teams could be soon on the horizon following the success that he has achieved in karting in Italy. Of course, it is still likely to be a while before he will be available in F1 selections but the future of Arabian F1 has never appeared to be much brighter than it is at this moment.

Exciting year ahead of Middle East racing fans

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner, and it promises to be another year that the popularity in the Middle East will reach new heights. The F1 action begins in the Middle East on March 5, with the Bahrain Grand Prix, before fans can get closer to the action once again in the middle of March with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. Following that, the action moves to Australia and then onto Europe, but the action does return to the Middle East later in the season. The 18th race on the calendar will see the drivers compete at the Qatar Grand Prix for just the second time. Meanwhile, as has become tradition, the curtain-closing event of the campaign will be staged at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place on November 26.

The future looks bright

The future of Middle Eastern racing looks brighter than ever at present. The emergence of new talent means that it only appears a matter of time before an Arabian driver breaks into the world of F1, and that will ensure that the popularity of the sport reaches levels of popularity that we haven’t previously seen. The races this season will once again capture the imagination, and fans will be hoping that the start of the season comes as quickly as possible.