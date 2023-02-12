Makhachev defends UFC title and repeats Nurmagomedov's achievement

12 Feb. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last night in Perth, Australia, the UFC 284 tournament took place. The Russian mixed martial arts fighter Islam Makhachev and the first place in the rating of the Absolute Fighting Championship Alexander Volkanovski, representing Australia, met in the main battle there.

It took five rounds to determine the winner. Makhachev won by unanimous decision of the judges.

The 31-year-old native of Makhachkala defended his UFC title for the first time. Having defeated Volkanovski, regardless of the weight category, he took first place in the promotion rankings. Previously, among Russian fighters, only Khabib Nurmagomedov could do this.

Makhachev had 24 victories in 25 fights in mixed martial arts and lost one fight. In the UFC, he has 13 wins and one loss.

Volkanovski had 27 fights in MMA, he won 25. He lost two fights.

Let us remind you that Makhachev entered the top three UFC fighters in 2022. The first place in the ranking was taken by Alexander Volkanovski, Alex Pereira was the second.

Last year, Makhachev was awarded the Order "For Merit to the Republic of Dagestan".