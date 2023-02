13 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's oil exports went up 7.6% to 242 million tonnes in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an article for the Energy Policy journal.

According to him, Russian oil production rose 2% to 535.2 million tonnes in 2022.

Novak noted that refinery throughputs decreased, by 3% to 272 million tonnes, while, thanks to refinery upgrades, gasoline production rose 4.4% to 42.6 million rubles and diesel 6% to 85 million tonnes, while refining depth rose 0.5 pp to 83.9%.