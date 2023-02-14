FlyArystan to connect Georgia's Kutaisi to Almaty with new flights

14 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh budget airline FlyArystan will add flights from western Georgia’s Kutaisi Airport to the city of Almaty starting June 4, the United Airports of Georgia announced.

The twice-a-week flights will take passengers on the route on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"Central Asia is a new direction for Kutaisi Airport and for the Imereti region in general. The successful operations of FlyArystan have shown that our region is a very interesting, strategically important and attractive destination for Kazakhstan”, UAG Director Irakli Karkashadze said.

Karkashadze also announced the airline would increase flight frequency from Kutaisi Airport to 15 per week, with Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili adding the increased number of flights and destinations would “contribute to the growth of tourist flows” with the “priority” market of Kazakhstan.

FlyArystan operates flights from the Kutaisi Airport to the Kazakh cities of Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, and Shymkent.