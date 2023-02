15 Feb. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of Azerbaijani citizens killed in the earthquake in Türkiye has reached 10, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The bodies of the victims are scheduled to be delivered to Azerbaijan tomorrow.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on February 6. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.