16 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Mongolian authorities are working to ensure that the Russians will be able to pay with Mir cards in the country soon.

According to Tuksgrlin Munkh-Od, the head of the tourism policy coordination department of the Republic's Ministry of Environment and Tourism, the government has completed 80% of the preparatory work with Mongolian banks. In the near future, "Mir" cards will be accepted in Mongolia.

Munkh-Od noted that it had not been decided which banks in the republic would accept cards of the Russian payment system.

Also, negotiations on Mir cards are ongoing with Thailand and Indonesia, it is expected that this will increase the flow of tourists from Russia to local resorts.