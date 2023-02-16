Young girl rescued from rubble on 11th day in Türkiye

16 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Türkiye, alive people are still found under the rubble formed as a result of a terrible earthquake. A 17-year-old resident of the province of Kahramanmaraş was rescued after spending 248 hours under the rubble.

Aleyna Ölmez was rescued from the rubble in the Kayabaşı quarter of Kahramanmaraş on the 11th day of the search and rescue operation. As the rescuers said, it was difficult to rescue the girl, they constantly communicated with her. After the rescue, the girl was given first aid, then Aleyna was taken to the hospital.

In Türkiye the number of victims of natural disaster exceeds 36 thousand people.