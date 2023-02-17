Iran steps up nuclear program

17 Feb. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU is concerned that Iran continues the development of its nuclear program and purchases centrifuges for uranium enrichment, a source in the European foreign service said.

According to him, the EU sees the active development of the Iranian nuclear program. Tehran acquires new centrifuges for uranium enrichment, as well as other necessary equipment. In the EU, this situation causes serious concern.

He noted that meetings with the Iranian side were impossible on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, since Tehran's representatives were not present at the conference.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Iran had started the exploitation of the country's largest uranium mine in the province of Yazd. Iran will send the uranium extracted from this mine for purification and production of nuclear fuel from it.