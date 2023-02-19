Azerbaijan and Israel to increase trade turnover this year

19 Feb. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The growth of trade between Azerbaijan and Israel is expected in 2023, Alex Kaplun, the founder of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

He noted that both countries would benefit from an increase in trade. Besides, it will improve bilateral relations. According to him, there is a potential growth in the private trade today.

Kaplun also reminded that the two countries' companies actively cooperated, continued implementing joint projects in the agricultural sector and signed contracts and agreements.

In addition to this, he sees an increase in trade with Azerbaijan and Israel in the next three years.