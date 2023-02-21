Kazakhstan wants to change EAEU customs duties distribution

21 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Against the background of restricted supplies to Russia and Belarus, imports of goods through other EAEU countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia - increased. In this regard, the Kazakh authorities consider it necessary to review customs duties.

The Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan reports that the issue of revision of duties is under discussion. Appropriate consultations with experts are being held at the EEC. The authorities of Kazakhstan are working out a position on their share.

Now the main amount of import customs duties falls on Russia, it is more than 85%. Kazakhstan has 6,95% of customs duties of the EAEU, Belarus - 4.86%, Kyrgyzstan - 1.9%, Armenia's share is minimal and amounts to 1.22%.

The volume of duties distributed daily to the EAEU countries decreases due to a decrease in supplies to Russia and Belarus. Kazakhstan sees the need to develop a new methodology for the assignment of fees.

The standards will be revised if the EAEU countries reach a consensus, Kazakhstan specified. The issue cannot be resolved until March, when the EAEU countries will present final data on the volume of imports, re-exports and re-imports for the past year.