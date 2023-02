22 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan may send the first batch of oil via Russia's Druzhba pipeline to Germany in the coming days, possibly on Wednesday, Russia's RIA state news agency cited Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov as saying on Wednesday.

"I really hope that it will go today," Akchulakov said.

KazTransOil national company earlier said that it planned to pump 20,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany in February.