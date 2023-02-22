Year ago Azerbaijan becomes Russia's ally

22 Feb. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan signed a Declaration on Allied Cooperation in Moscow on February 22, 2022 . This document brought relations between the two countries to a new level and consolidated their joint movement towards peace in the Caucasus.



The document covers the most important areas of interaction between Moscow and Baku. First of all, a general course for peace in the Caucasus.



Security and Peace in the South Caucasus



The parties signed a declaration with a common goal - to establish stability and security in the South Caucasus. Paragraphs 5, 6 and 7 indicate a unified view of the post-war Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement: Yerevan's revanchism is unacceptable, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is non-negotiable. The Trilateral Statement of November 9-10, 2020 has officially become the roadmap.



Military support and cooperation



The document pays special attention to the comprehensive development of military-political cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan: in-depth cooperation between the armies, equipping the Armed Forces with modern technologies, creating a joint production of weapons, as well as providing each other with military assistance "in order to ensure security, maintain peace and stability." Moscow and Baku united to counter the threats of international terrorism, extremism and separatism.



National currencies and support in the international arena



The Moscow Declaration also consolidated detailed plans for allied cooperation in other areas. In particular, the declaration permitted the use of national currencies in mutual settlements. Moscow and Baku see prospects for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, as well as they agree to support each other when joining international organizations.



Dialogue between the two countries is conducted regularly. Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported on the recent talks between the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan. On February 14, Putin and Aliyev discussed energy cooperation and recent developments in the South Caucasus.