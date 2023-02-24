London announces new sanctions against Russia

24 Feb. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UK sanctioned leadership of Rosatom and Rostec, MTS-Bank, Novak, Shadayev and others. The restrictions are timed to coincide with the anniversary of the special military operation.

On the day of the anniversary of the special military operation, the UK introduces new sanctions against Russia. The individuals, as well as a number of factories and banks are included in the black list.

The UK authorities announced today that they are expanding the blacklist to include 92 Russian individuals and legal entities.

Sanctions are being imposed against the leadership of Rosatom, the heads of the Russian corporation Rostec and the Almaz-Antey concern, the heads of the two largest defense companies in Russia, high-ranking employees of Gazprom and Aeroflot. Restrictions also apply to four banks, among them MTS Bank.

Under the UK sanctions are Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev, and former head of government Viktor Zubkov. Also on the blacklist is Matthias Arthur Warning, managing director of Nord Stream AG, son of Dmitry Kozak, mother of Alina Kabaeva.

In addition, the UK government imposed sanctions on several Russian factories, including Sokol and Electron, Lomo, NPP Zvezda, as well as the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics in Sarov and the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Technical Physics in Snezhinsk (both part of Rosatom ).

Today, the authorities of Australia and New Zealand also announced new anti-Russian sanctions.

