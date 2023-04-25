Shoigu meets with Defense Ministers of Türkiye, Iran and Syria

25 Apr. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Moscow Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held a bilateral meeting with his counterparts from Türkiye, Syria and Iran, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

It was noted that the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the states. The ministers also touched upon the topic related to ensuring security in the region.

Let us remind you that the heads of the defense departments of Iran, Türkiye and Syria arrived in Moscow to conduct quadripartite talks on the Syrian issue.