25 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sweden expels five Russian diplomats. The decision was made by the Scandinavian Foreign Ministry.

"Today, Sweden summoned Russian Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev and informed him that five embassy employees were asked to leave the country because their activities were incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations",

Tobias Billström, Foreign Minister of the country, said today, SVT TV channel reports.

The Russian side intends to respond to the expulsion, TASS writes, citing a diplomatic source.

Let us remind you that a year ago, three employees of the Russian diplomatic mission were expelled from Stockholm.