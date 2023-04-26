Azerbaijan to participate in international aviation drills

26 Apr. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The flight officers of the Azerbaijani Air Force will participate in the international Anatolian Eagle – 2023 drills. The military drills will be held in the Turkish city of Konya on May 2-23.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan specifies that Azerbaijani pilots will participate in the drills on Su-25 jet aircraft.

Along the Azerbaijani and Turkish pilots, officers from Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are on the list of participants. The drills will last until May 23.