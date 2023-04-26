FC Gabala extends contract with team coach

26 Apr. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the FC Gabala

The leadership of FC Gabala offered the coach of the team, Elmar Bakhshiev, to prolong the contract. The current agreement expires this summer.

The leadership of the Azerbaijani football club Gabala is interested in continuing cooperation with the team's head coach, Elmar Bakhshiyev, local media informs.

The current contract with the 42-year-old professional expires this summer.

According to preliminary information, the parties have already agreed to extend the agreement.

After 31 rounds, FC Gabala with 45 points is 4th in the Azerbaijan Championship standings, lagging behind FC Neftchi by 16 points. FC Qarabag is in 1st place with 78 points.